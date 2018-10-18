Police ask for help to locate 4 suspects in Kansas fraud investigation

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate four suspects.

According to Garden City Police, two men and two women are wanted for questioning in connection with their fraud Investigation. The vehicles used in this incident are identified as newer model, silver, Toyota Tundra and light blue van.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).