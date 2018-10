OCTOBER 18, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: WOOD VISE. 620-617-8667

FOR SALE: FLIP PHONE, 10 VHS TAPES, 2 KEYBOARDS. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 50-60# LEAD 620-653-2931

WANTED: FLATBED/BALE BED FOR A 2011 DODGE LONG BED. 620-388-7526

FOR SALE: LEAN HOGS (PASTURE RAISED) OR TRADE. WANTED: CHEST TYPE DEEP FREEZE. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: 2 FLEX KING UNDERCUTTERS. WANTED: 42″ FALLOW MASTER FIELD CONDITIONER W/PICKERS. 785-798-5296

FOR SALE: WOODBURNING STOVE, FIREWOOD. 620-910-7710

WANTED: TRANSMISSION COOLER FOR A 2002 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU. 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY IMPALA (GRAY) 620-792-9559

WANTED: HONDA SL350 MOTORCYCLE 1969-1972. 785-432-3370

FOR SALE: NORTHSTAR GENERATOR, MK TILE SAW. 620-786-5903

FOR SALE: AIR BRUSH SET, CABELLAS RAIN GEAR. 620-617-4949

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, 2 10 GALLON FISH TANKS, PEACOCK FEATHERS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (TRANSMISSION ISSUE), JOHN DEERE 400 GRAIN CART, 1999 ARCTIC CAT 300 2WD. 785-658-5149

WANTED: GRILL GUARD & TOPPER 6′ (WHITE)FOR A 2015 CHEVY Z71 SILVERADO. 620-786-5161

FOR SALE: 20′ FIBERGLASS EXTENSION LADDER, 2 WIRE DOG KENNELS, 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON DYNO LO-RIDER W/EXTRAS OR TRADE. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY EXTENSION LADDER, BRIDGE PLANKS, CHEST TYPE FREEZER. 620-282-7585

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB, 4X4. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: OVERHEAD HEATER 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 2

JEEPS, FORD RANGER. 620-792-2916

GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE LOCATION IS 2812 26TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS TOMORROW,FRIDAY FROM 1 UNTIL 6. OLD MOTHER HUBBARD CLEANED OUT HER CUPBOARDS AND SHE’S GOT “STUFF” TO SELL LIKE: HUMIDIFIER, STAND ELECTRIC MIXER, BREAD MACHINE, POTS AND PANS, DISHES. ALSO, CLOTHING SIZE M, SHOES IN SIZE 8, LUGGAGE, KNICK KNACKS, HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, ALSO TOYS, GAMES & PUZZLES. AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

FOR SALE: A BROWN RECLINER SOFA, AND A BROWN RECLINING LOVESEAT THAT’S IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. ALSO, TRANE 3 TON CONDENSER UNIT. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-282-1771 OR 620-653-2680

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J& L COIN. ITEMS BEING AUCTION: WINCHESTER MODEL 97, CUSTOM 243 W/MAUSER ACTION, MARLIN GOOSE GUN, SKS, COLT FRONTIER 6 SHOOTER CHAMBERED 44-40, REMINGTON 870 WING MASTER, MARTINI 577-450 AND MANY MORE FIREARMS. SPORTS MEMORABILIA, FISHING POLES AND FISHING EQUIPMENT, BICYCLES, HAND TOOLS, TOOL BOXES, SEVERAL PISTOLS, RIFLES, SHOTGUNS, ARCADE GAMES. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE GO TO: ksauctioneer.com

