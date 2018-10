New Hyperloop study touts Interstate 70 route

KANSAS CITY (AP) – A new study says the approximately 250-mile trip from Kansas City to St. Louis could be slashed to a half-hour’s time, but an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system across Missouri wouldn’t come cheap.

Kansas City-based Black and Veatch found in its analysis that the Hyperloop could run in the median or along the side of Interstate 70. The study was accepted Wednesday by Virgin Hyperloop One, a company working to develop the world’s first Hyperloop system.

With speeds two to three times faster than high speed rail, Missouri Hyperloop could give time back to its people – time worth up to $410 million per year. How would you spend your time saved? https://t.co/su3YQxwBYC pic.twitter.com/Ck9gUdk6bF — Virgin Hyperloop One (@HyperloopOne) October 18, 2018

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph. It’s not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.

Other cities across the world are contenders for the Hyperloop technology, too.