KPAWS coming to Center for Counseling and Consultation

Kansas Psychiatric Animal Wellness Support, also known as “KPAWS”, is a part of the new Emotional Support Program being offered by the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend. In responding to consumer requests, the Center will write letters which will serve as a prescription to allow a person with a disability who has an emotional support animal equal opportunity to access housing when a no-pet policy exists. Gail Sullivan, Clinical Director at the Center for Counseling and Consultation, says people will be able to access the program by request or referral.

Gail Sullivan Audio

An Emotional Support Animal committee will determine the medical necessity for an emotional support animal, offer feedback and direction in meeting criteria for a prescription letter for housing, and will grant permission to those who qualify to bring ESA to assist in individual therapy.

A fund has been established at the Center in conjunction with the Animal Medical Center in Great Bend to help those with an ESA animal who might struggle with the costs of animal care.

For more information, contact the Center for Counseling and Consultation at 620-792-2544.