KBI arrests Geary Co. Sheriff for alleged felony theft, other charges

GEARY COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) have arrested Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

Just after 9a.m., the KBI arrested 44-year-old Wolf at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office in Junction City for felony theft, for allegedly giving a county-owned firearm as a gift to a third party and for misuse of public funds, according to a media release from the KBI.

The misuse of public funds allegation asserts Wolf used public dollars in a manner not authorized by law.

The KBI initiated this investigation in August. The findings were presented to Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis, who was appointed as special prosecutor for the case, and a warrant was obtained for Wolf’s arrest.

Following the arrest, Wolf was booked into the Geary County Jail, and then released on bond. He is on administrative leave.