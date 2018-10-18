Kansas Senator Jerry Moran comments on FAA Reauthorization bill

Earlier this month the President signed into law the “FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018,” which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration and related revenue authorities through September 30, 2023. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is part of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation which helped advance the bill. He says the reauthorization does a lot for the state of Kansas.

Jerry Moran Audio

The FAA Reauthorization Act also renewed funding for the Essential Air Service Program that Moran says is a lifeline to smaller communities across the country including his hometown of Hays.

Jerry Moran Audio

The Reauthorization Act also renews funding for the Federal Aviation Administration until 2023, and includes several provisions designed to modernize U.S aviation rule — from making commercial flights more comfortable for passengers to including new provisions to act against privately owned drones.