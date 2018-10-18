Kansas Legion Family Supports Military Families

The Kansas American Legion Family will hold it Tenth Annual Big Red ‘1’ Turkey Run on Saturday November 17, 2018 at Fort Riley.The Turkey Run provides support for the families of the Warrior Transition Battalion. Many members of the Warrior Transition Battalion have been severely injured.

Fort Riley officials reported that there are 600 military families that will need assistance. Some of these families plan on remaining on active duty while others will be leaving active military duty.

The Turkey Run Committee is chaired by Roger Beckley. “The Turkey Run began as an American Legion Rider’s initiative,” Beckley said. “Over the years, it has evolved into a Legion family supported event. Terry Harris represents the Sons of American Legion, Kathy Saindon is the Auxiliary Rep, Berry Maples is the Legion Rep, and Mindy King is the Ft. Riley liaison.”

Roger Beckley is asking for volunteers to come to the clamshell at Fort Riley on November 17 at 8:00 a.m. Help will be needed to set up distribution sites, organize lines, assist families, and distribute food. Volunteers will begin distributing meals at 10:00 a.m. Legion volunteers will create a positive impression for The American Legion when they are seen actively helping those in need.

Volunteers can ensure easy Fort Riley access by emailing their identification information to Terry Harris. Terry’s email address is: flstfi_2005@hotmail.com.Information required is: Name, Date of birth, Gender, Driver’s license number and state of issuance.

Monetary donations may be sent to Department Headquarters. Chairman Beckley asks donors to enter “Turkey Run” on a check’s memo line. For more information, contact Roger Beckley at (785) 212-0179.