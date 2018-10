K-State and KU anounce 2019 Football Schedules

2019 K-State football schedule

Aug. 31 — Nicholls State

Sept. 7 — Bowling Green

Sept. 14 — at Mississippi State

Sept. 28 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 5 — Baylor

Oct. 17 — TCU (Thursday)

Oct. 26 — Oklahoma

Nov. 2 — at Kansas

Nov. 9 — at Texas

Nov. 16 — West Virginia

Nov. 23 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 — Iowa State

2019 KU football schedule

Aug. 31 — Indiana State

Sept. 7 — Coastal Carolina

Sept. 14 — at Boston College

Sept. 21 — West Virginia

Sept. 28 — at TCU

Oct. 5 — Oklahoma

Oct. 19 — at Texas

Oct. 26 — Texas Tech

Nov. 2 — Kansas State

Nov. 16 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 23 — at Iowa State

Nov. 30 — Baylor