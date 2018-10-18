Irrigation adoption study conducted by Kansas State University

Do neighbors and their irrigation practices influence a farmer’s decision to adopt irrigation themselves? That was a question one K-State agricultural economist addressed in a new analysis. His findings could well be helpful as future irrigation policy is formed. K-State’s Gabe Sampson outlines what he did as he studied the peer effects on irrigation adoption.

After mining through the extensive data from the High Plains aquifer region in Kansas, Sampson discovered that irrigating neighbors are definitely a factor in a producer’s commitment to crop irrigation.

That represents a substantial amount of irrigation water usage from the aquifer. Sampson believes this is something that water use policy makers need to consider when making decisions for the future.