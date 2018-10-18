Great Bend Post

Great Bend’s new disc golf course set to host grand opening

The Great Bend Recreation Commission in conjunction with the City of Great Bend and the Golden Belt Community Foundation will host a grand opening celebration for Great Bend’s redesigned Disc Golf Course next Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park. The event will include a ribbon cutting at 4:45 pm where 100 free discs will be given away. According to the Rec’s Assistant Superintendent & Sports Director Chris Umphres, the grand opening will also include a disc golf tournament and a putting challenge.

Dynamic Discs, a company founded by former Great Bend resident Jeremy Rusco, will also be on hand to provide instruction and equipment.

The grand opening starts with a meet and greet, putting challenge and tournament registration at 3:00 pm. From 4:00- 4:30 pm, Eric McCabe will host a “How to Clinic” followed by the ribbon cutting at the tournament at 5:00 pm.