Cop Shop (10/17)

Barton County Sheriff Daily Incident Log (10/17)

CHASE

At 3:25 AM a chase started at 3307 10th Street, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 11:49 AM cattle were reported out at 451 NW 70 Ave, Barton County, KS.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 2:31 PM an animal complaint was reported at 1400 Sheridan Ave., Great Bend, KS.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

At 5:36 PM there was a burglary in progress reported at 110 Ave, Barton County, KS.

GUNSHOT WOUND

At 7:15PM an accidental gunshot wound was reported at 204 NE 60 Rd, Cheyenne Bottoms, Great Bend, KS.

ALARM

At 8:08 PM an alarm was reported at 72 W K4 Hwy, Hoisington, KS.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 8:55 PM a vehicle vs deer accident was reported at 654 NW 30 Ave, Great Bend, KS. There were no injuries.

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log (10/17)

STRUCTURE FIRE

At 7:28 AM a fire was reported at 2714 18th Street, Great Bend, KS.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

At 7:34 AM reported damage to a vehicle at 3214 23rd Street, Great Bend, KS.

NARCOTICS VIOLATION

At 8:39 AM a narcotics violation was reported at 2714 18th Street, Great Bend, KS.

LOST PROPERTY

At 9:02 AM theft of a handi placard was reported at 1201 10th St, Great Bend, KS.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 10:15 AM a non-injury accident occurred at 17th & Willams St, Great Bend, KS.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 12:16 PM a non-injury accident occurred at 4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

At 2:31PM a large and vicious dog was reported at large near 1400 Sheridan Ave, Great Bend, KS.

LOST PROPERTY

At 2:38PM possible lost property was reported at 4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS.

BURGLARY / NOT IN PROGRESS

At 3:58 PM a burglary and theft case was made at 1300 Park Ave, Great Bend.

LOST PROPERTY

At 5:16 PM a wallet was reported stolen at 4107 10th Street, Great Bend, KS.

INJURY ACCIDENT

At 6:35 PM vehicle 1 was eastbound on Broadway at Morton Street and struck pedestrian 2. Pedestrian 2 was not transported, minor scrapes and bruises.

(10/18)

ALARM

At 3:01 AM, an alarm was reported at 4905 10th Street, Great Bend, KS. Code 4.