Child critically wounded in Kan. road-rage shooting, suspect in custody

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a road-rage shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 5p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles were traveling on Broadway at 13th Street in Wichita, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. There was some type of one vehicle cutting off the other that turned the situation into a road rage incident, according to Ramsay.

The vehicles traveled to the 1200 Block of North Topeka and two shots were fired at the SUV with 6 children under age of ten in it, according to Ramsay. A 4-year-old boy was wounded in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Ramsay.

The suspect’s vehicle described as a Ford Mustang fled the scene. Police located it and interviewed the occupants.

According to the Sedgwick County arrest report, Tylin Deshone Atkinson, 19, was booked just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm; recklessly at an occupied vehicle and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

Police are expected to release additional details Thursday.