Barton Volleyball fades out in loss to 16th ranked Colby

The beginning was far better than the ending Wednesday night at the Barton Gym as the Barton Community College volleyball team won the first set but faded away in a 3-1 loss to 16th ranked Colby Community College 22-25, 25-9, 25-18, and 25-16.

The third straight loss to ranked opponents drops Barton to 7-5 in conference play and 17-14 overall while Colby stays in the Jayhawk West title chase improving to 12-1 and 24-2 on the season. The Cougars next head to Garden City Community College on Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. first serve before closing out the regular season next week with a trio of home matches.