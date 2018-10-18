Barton Men tie; Women lose at home to Cloud County

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 0 Cloud County 0 2-OT

In a winner-take-all scenario Wednesday for the Jayhawk West crown, neither the Barton Community College nor Cloud County Community College men’s soccer teams could rattle the nets as the teams battled to a double-overtime scoreless draw at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

The result kept Barton in control of their destiny heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Northwest Kansas Technical College as a victory would secure the 4th ranked Cougars their first conference title since 2013. A loss or tie would hand the T-birds their third straight title.

Barton now stands at 9-0-2 in conference play and 13-1-2 overall with Cloud County concluding their conference season at 10-1-1 and 11-4-1 heading into a non-conference game to wind up the schedule.

Cloud County Women 5 Barton 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team had its Jayhawk West title hopes dampened Wednesday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex as Cloud County Community College moved into the driver’s seat with a 5-0 victory.

The loss drops the 19th ranked Cougars into second place at 11-1-1 and 12-3-1 overall while Cloud County, who is receiving votes in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, takes over the top spot in the West at 12-1-0 improving to 14-1 on the year.