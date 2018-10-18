Barton County Sheriff’s Booked & Released (10/17)

BOOKED: Martinez, Reynaldo on BTDC warrant for Probation Violation. Bond is set in the amount of NO BOND. Also Booked in on GBMC warrant for FTA. Bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chavez, Fabio of Great Bend KS on BTDC warrant for Probation Violation. NO BOND.

BOOKED: Escobido-Trevino, Joe on BTDC case for Fleeing or attempt to Elude and no proof of insurance. Bond is set in the amount of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Escobido-Trevino, Joe on BTDC case for Fleeing or attempt to Elude and no insurance after posting $1,000.00 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kramer, Jeffery on Barton County District warrant on a $2,500 OR bond. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Booth, Matthew D on Barton County District Court serve sentence for case.

BOOKED: Alivis, Thomas on a BTDC Warrant for Probation Violation. Bond Set $1,093.01 Cash Only.

BOOKED: Schwartz, Miranda of Ellinwood KS on a BTDC Warrant for FTA. Bond set at $433.00 Cash Bond.

BOOKED: Coil, Cody of Hill City, KS for served sentence on Great Bend Municipal Court. Time to be served from 10/17/2018 @ 5:30 PM until 10/19/2018 @ 5:30 PM.

RELEASED: Schwartz, Miranda of Ellinwood KS on a BTDC Warrant for FTA. Posted Bond Amount $433.00 Cash Paid By Defendant. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Sanderson, Matthew of Larned KS on Barton County District Court case after he received a Furlough to attend the Oxford house treatment program.

BOOKED: Guyton, Oliver of Great bend KS on Barton County District Court warrant for battery. His bond is set at $1,000.00 CS.

BOOKED: Dittrick, Zachariah of Great Bend KS on Barton County District Court warrant for battery. He has a bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Leon, Lee S of Great Bend KS on BTDC case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Criminal damage bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.