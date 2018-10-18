Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff’s Booked & Released (10/17)

BOOKED: Martinez, Reynaldo on BTDC warrant for Probation Violation. Bond is set in the amount of NO BOND.  Also Booked in on GBMC warrant for FTA.  Bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED:  Chavez, Fabio of Great Bend KS on BTDC warrant for Probation Violation.  NO BOND.

BOOKED:  Escobido-Trevino, Joe on BTDC case for Fleeing or attempt to Elude and no proof of insurance.  Bond is set in the amount of $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Escobido-Trevino, Joe on BTDC case for Fleeing or attempt to Elude and no insurance after posting $1,000.00 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED:  Kramer, Jeffery on Barton County District warrant on a $2,500 OR bond.  Signal 30 through Dispatch.

RELEASED:  Booth, Matthew D on Barton County District Court serve sentence for case.

BOOKED:  Alivis, Thomas on a BTDC Warrant for Probation Violation.  Bond Set $1,093.01 Cash Only.

BOOKED:  Schwartz, Miranda of Ellinwood KS on a BTDC Warrant for FTA.  Bond set at $433.00 Cash Bond.

BOOKED:  Coil, Cody of Hill City, KS for served sentence on Great Bend Municipal Court.  Time to be served from 10/17/2018 @ 5:30 PM until 10/19/2018 @ 5:30 PM.

RELEASED:  Schwartz, Miranda of Ellinwood KS on a BTDC Warrant for FTA.  Posted Bond Amount $433.00 Cash Paid By Defendant.  Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

RELEASED:  Sanderson, Matthew of Larned KS on Barton County District Court case after he received a Furlough to attend the Oxford house treatment program.

BOOKED:  Guyton, Oliver of Great bend KS on Barton County District Court warrant for battery.  His bond is set at $1,000.00 CS.

BOOKED:  Dittrick, Zachariah of Great Bend KS on Barton County District Court warrant for battery.  He has a bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED:  Leon, Lee S of Great Bend KS on BTDC case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Criminal damage bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

 