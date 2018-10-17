Wednesday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State will appeal the Big 12’s decision to fine the school $25,000 for violating post-game celebration policies after fans stormed the field following a home win over then-No. 6 West Virginia last weekend. The league said university officers did not take appropriate precautions to create a safe environment for the Mountaineers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs waived safety Leon McQuay and signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen, giving them some additional depth up front after recent injuries to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse. The 28-year-old Allen was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2012 draft, and spent four solid seasons in Kansas City.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger singled home Manny Machado in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Bellinger came off the bench to go 2-4 and help the Dodgers even the National League Championship Series at two games apiece. Sixteen pitchers combined to allow just 15 hits in the longest NLCS game since 2013.

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Pearce crushed a tiebreaking, solo homer and Jackie Bradley Jr. added a grand slam as the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros, 8-2 to take a two-games-to-one lead in the American League Championship Series. Pearce broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth and Bradley’s blast was part of the Red Sox’s five-run eighth. Winning pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VAHL’-dee) allowed two runs and six hits over six innings of Boston’s second consecutive win.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract options on Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart for next season. Ingram and Kuzma each averaged 16.1 points a game last season. Kuzma made the NBA all-rookie first team last season and Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games as a rookie.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler was with the Minnesota Timberwolves when the team traveled to San Antonio for its NBA season opener. Butler has only participated in four days of on-court workouts with the team while hoping his trade request will be granted. Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says he’s planning to play him tonight if Butler feels up to it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State has announced that injured defensive end Nick Bosa has decided to leave school to focus on getting ready for the NFL draft in the spring. The junior All-American already had four sacks this season when he suffered a core muscle injury in the third game of the season. Considered one of the best players in college football, Bosa had left no doubt that he would leave school after this season to enter the draft.

Tuesday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Houston 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Milwaukee 1, 13 Innings

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 105 Philadelphia 87

Final Golden State 108 Oklahoma City 100