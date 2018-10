SUMNER COUNTY — A small earthquake shook Kansas early Wednesday morning. The quake at 4:47a.m. measured a magnitude 3.0 and was centered approximately 10 miles northwest of Caldwell in Sumner county.

This is the first quake reported in the state since a 2.7 magnitude quake on Thursday October 11.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednsday morning’s quake.