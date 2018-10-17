Thursday Weather

Thursday Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 41. North northwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.