Thursday Weather

Thursday
Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night
Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.