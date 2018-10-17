Sheriff identifies Kansas man who died in rollover crash

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified a man who died in a violent accident in Reno County.

Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were advised of a vehicle in a field just south of the Arkansas River bridge on Haven Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department. Officers found a red 2003 Ford Mustang with major damage to it. The vehicle was unoccupied, so a search of the area was conducted.

A short time later the driver identified as Robert Dale Beatty II, 38, Wachita, was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation indicated the Mustang was northbound on Haven Road when Beatty lost control and traveled off the west side of the road. The car came back onto Haven Road and again exited the road on the east side, struck the levy, went airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest in the field.

Beatty’s mother had made a missing person’s report in Wichita since the last time her son had been seen was 8:30p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s department.