Project to replace Great Bend’s main runway moves forward

The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to have Mayor Joe Andrasek sign contracts, bonds, and surety with Venture Corporation and Burns & McDonnell for the Federal Aviation Administration’s runway project at Great Bend Municipal Airport.

Great received word in late August that the FAA approved the grant to replace 5,500 feet of the main runway, but the contracts will now allow the project to proceed according to Airport Manager Martin Miller.

Martin Miller Audio

The grant will spend $6,734,361 for 5,500 feet of the runway. The remaining 2,351 feet will be repaired through financial assistance from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Great Bend is responsible for 10 percent of the total bill.

Venture will handle the asphalt project and Burns & McDonnell will peform the supervision and inspection of the project.

The replacement of runway 17/35 is expected to begin next spring with 310 days of contracted time to finish the job.