Police swarm Country Club Plaza after Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Kansas City police have two suspects in custody after swarming the Country Club Plaza following a report of a shooting.

Portions of the Kansas City Country Club Plaza were placed on lockdown following Tuesday afternoon shooting-image courtesy KMBC

Officers were searching parking garages on the Country Club Plaza for an armed suspect after reports shortly before noon Tuesday of shots fired into a car outside a restaurant.

Authorities had put parking garages in the area on lockdown while several police officers with rifles were searching them after several men believed to be involved in the shooting ran into them.

Police announced about 3 p.m. that they had the suspects in custody and were not looking for anyone else.

No injuries were reported.