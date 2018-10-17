Police swarm Country Club Plaza after Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) – Kansas City police have two suspects in custody after swarming the Country Club Plaza following a report of a shooting.

Officers were searching parking garages on the Country Club Plaza for an armed suspect after reports shortly before noon Tuesday of shots fired into a car outside a restaurant.

Authorities had put parking garages in the area on lockdown while several police officers with rifles were searching them after several men believed to be involved in the shooting ran into them.

So that’s an all-clear @ThePlazaKC. Thanks for your cooperation, everyone, and we’re so glad no one was hurt. Investigation into the incident will continue. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 16, 2018

Shots fired on @ThePlazaKC. No one was injured, and one subject of interest is in custody. Officers are around the area, and we ask you to avoid the Country Club Plaza if possible at this time. We have it pretty locked down. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 16, 2018

Police announced about 3 p.m. that they had the suspects in custody and were not looking for anyone else.

No injuries were reported.