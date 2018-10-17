Police: Kansas man wanted for attempted-murder jailed in Texas

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Eric James Cravey, 34, wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday that injured Vanessa Rae McWhirt-Martin, 37, Chetopa, Kansas was arrested early Wednesday by the Hill County, Texas Sheriff’s Department, according to a social media report from the Pittsburg, Kansas police department.

On Saturday, McWhirt-Martin was a passenger in a black, 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Cravey. She got out of the SUV during an argument with Cravey and was shot with a handgun, according to witnesses.

McWhirt was taken to the hospital in critical condition for emergency surgery, according to police.

Cravey is being held on a warrant issued for his arrest for attempted murder and will face extradition proceedings in the coming days, according to police.