Police: Kansas man wanted for attempted-murder jailed in Texas

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Cravey -photo Hill County Texas Sheriff

Eric James Cravey,  34, wanted in connection with a shooting on Saturday that injured Vanessa Rae McWhirt-Martin, 37, Chetopa, Kansas was arrested early Wednesday by the Hill County, Texas Sheriff’s Department, according to a social media report from the Pittsburg, Kansas police department.

On Saturday, McWhirt-Martin was a passenger in a black, 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Cravey.  She got out of the SUV during an argument with Cravey and was shot with a handgun, according to witnesses. 

McWhirt was taken to the hospital in critical condition for emergency surgery, according to police.

Cravey is being held on a warrant issued for his arrest for attempted murder and will face extradition proceedings in the coming days, according to police.