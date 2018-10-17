Police arrest driver who fled after hitting 12-year-old Kan. boy

MIAMI COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy was struck by a dark colored SUV, according to a media release from Paola police. The vehicle with front end damage on the passenger side was also leaking fluid was believed to be heading south on Pearl Street near El Potro restaurant and struck the child near Grandview Street.

The vehicle fled the scene. The 12-year-old was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Late Tuesday, police reported they had a suspect in custody. They have not released any names or the condition of the injured boy.

Any one with information is encouraged to contact the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3640.