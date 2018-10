OCTOBER 17, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 KEYBOARDS, 10 VHS BLANK TAPES, JITTERBUG PHONE. 620-786-1945

FREE: PROPANE BARBECUE GRILL W/4 BURNERS AND 1 SIDE BURNER. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: LAYING RED CHICKENS. WANTED: FULL SIZE BED, DINING ROOM TABLE, COUCH. 918-314-0999

FOR SALE: TREATED BRIDGE PLANKS 10’X6″X3″, 2 EXTENSION LADDERS 25’/30′, G.E CHEST FREEZER. 620-282-7585

FOR SALE: BEIGE SOFA. 620-653-4461

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD AEROSTAR VAN, MICROWAVE, 2 RECLINERS. 620-793-8544 BEFORE NOON.

???????FOR SALE: 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON DYNO LOW RIDER W/EXTRAS, WIRE DOG PANELS

FOR SALE: 2 ICE AUGER, FULL SIZE BED, NIGHT CRAWLERS. 620-282-9637

FOR SALE: 2007 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER. WANTED: 1995 JEEP CHEROKEE TRANSFER CASE. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: 5 PC DINNERWARE, MANTEL CLOCK. 620-797-9605

FOR SALE: KENMORE CLOTHES WASHER, DINETTE SET/4 CHAIRS. WANTED: COMPACT TRACTOR W/LOADER. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE PU 1500 SLT W/EXTRAS, BUCKET SEATS FOR MID 90’S T-BIRD, 4’X12′ PIECE OF ALUMINUM. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS, DINING ROOM TABLE, PROPANE GRIDDLE. 620-923-5493

FOR SALE: KIDS ROCKING HORSE, ROCKING CHAIR. 620-793-0867

WANTED: TRACTOR WEIGHTS JD 4630 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRDCAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR A SHOP, BOX OF 9″ LETTERS FOR A SIGN, KING SIZE FLANNEL SHEETS COMPLETE (NEW). 785-483-3092

FOR SALE: GRAIN CART 874 850 BUSHEL, 18/4/38 TIRES & WHEELS OR TRADE FOR 42 RIMS 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS FOR A FARM TRACTOR, ANTIQUE TRACTOR 1932 1940 W30 MCCORMICK DEERING FOR RESTORATION. 620-653-4913

WANTED: LEVELER FOR A GARDEN TRACTOR. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 8 DOZEN GOOSE SILHOUETTES W/BAGS. 620-617-7668

FOR SALE: 1977 CHEVY WHEAT TRUCK W/BOX. 620-786-0129

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY SHORTWIDE 1/2 TON PU, 4 TOYOTA RIMS, TRACTOR TIRE 20.8/42 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: A BROWN RECLINER SOFA, AND A BROWN RECLINING LOVESEAT THAT’S IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. ALSO, TRANE 3 TON CONDENSER UNIT. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-282-1771 OR 620-653-2680

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: EXTENSION AND STEP LADDERS, DRILLS, SAWS & ROUTERS, CHAIN SAWS, SAFES, WEED EATERS, AIR COMPRESSOR AND SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, SMALL DIRT BIKE. AND SO MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE WEBSITE AT ksauctioneer.com

