New dance class focuses on mobility for mature adults

written by: Brandon Steinert & Coleen Cape

Barton Community College is offering an innovative movement class using dancing and rhythm to focus on mature adults of any age to assist them in staying mobile. The exercises are designed for people of all levels of experience and mobility needs who wish to improve balance and over all mind-to-body connection. Each class will engage participants’ bodies and creative minds with an enjoyable blend of social and line dances, jazz dance and modern dance. Class will also include a new type of ballet barre exercise specifically developed to aid in balance and fall prevention. Each class will include history of the different dance styles taught as well as social time with a snack.

Students will:

Develop flexibility and improve balance, mobility, coordination, range of motion and posture.

Stimulate mental activity that connects the mind to the body.

Increase motivation and self-confidence through goal setting activities.

Emphasize the principle that new goals can be sought at any stage of life.

Listen to good music and celebrate life in a safe and welcoming environment.

Participants will be guided by Danika Bielek, the new Performing Arts Dance Instructor/Coordinator at Barton. She has worked in the field of dance for more than two decades and received training and worked in geriatrics in Colorado Springs, Colo. There she learned to develop a passion for using dance as a vehicle for exercise and therapy for aging adults. She is the founder of Rhythm Connection for PD (Parkinson’s Disease), a movement class for people living with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

The class will run from Oct. 22 – Dec. 5 on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 – 2:40 p.m. in the dance studio on campus. This class requires a minimum of six and a maximum of 12. Because of its nature, pre-registration is required by calling the Foundation office at (620) 792-9306. The cost for Silver Cougar Club members will be $38.00; cost for non-members will be $112.

For further information about the nature of the class and to make sure it’s a good fit, contact Bielek at (620) 792-9253.