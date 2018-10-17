Licence plate reader helps police catch Kan. robbery suspect

TOPEKA– A Kansas man was indicted in federal court Wednesday on a charge of robbing a Walgreens store, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Bill Oliver Chavez, 42, Topeka, Kan., is charged with one count of robbing a commercial business. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 13, 2018, Chavez robbed a Walgreens store at 3696 S.W. Topeka, Blvd.

Documents filed in court allege the lifted his shirt and showed the cashier what appeared to be the butt of a gun. The cashier emptied the register and the robber left the store with the money.

Surveillance video showed the robber was driving a four-door Nissan Maxima with a sunroof. An investigator used data from a license plate reader to help narrow the search for cars of the type in the video and owners who fit the description of the robber.

If convicted, Chavez faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.