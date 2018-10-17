Kansas woman’s arm severed in workplace accident

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas woman lost an arm and severely damaged the other while helping put in fence posts Tuesday afternoon in Saline County.

The 50-year-old Salina woman was helping put in fence posts at Salina KOA, 1109 W. Diamond Drive when her jacket got caught in the power take-off shaft of the tractor that was running the post hole digger, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

She lost her left arm and her right arm was severely damaged above the elbow.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and later transferred to a Wichita hospital, according to Soldan.