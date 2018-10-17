Kansas nonprofit says wounded dog recovering from surgery

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – A pit bull that survived being shot in the face in Missouri is recovering from surgery.

Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kansas, began caring for the dog, named Gloria, after she was found last week near Slater, Missouri.

The nonprofit’s CEO, Danielle Reno, says in a Facebook post that the veterinarians who operated on her Tuesday suspect someone meant to shoot her between the eyes. Instead, it appears Gloria jerked her head upward, leaving her alive but with a massive cheek wound.

Gloria will need to undergo additional surgeries and will be staying in a foster home for at least the next couple of months as she recovers. Reno says she “continues to amaze everyone who meets her!!!”

Investigators in Missouri are following leads to find the shooter.