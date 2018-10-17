Kansas man on parole for 9 days jailed for 3 armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a series of armed robberies this week.

On Tuesday, the Wichita Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force and patrol officers worked jointly to locate the suspect identified in connection with the robberies at the Quick Trip, 1532 South Seneca, Pete’s Liquor, 322 West Harry, the ExpressMart and 565 South Market, according to Wichita Police Captain Brent Allred.

Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers found the suspect identified as Willie Smith inside a residence in the 800 Block of South Topeka in Wichita, according to Allred. A SWAT team and negotiators were called in to assist with the arrest due to safety concerns. After approximately a 3-hour standoff, police negotiators convinced Smith to exit the residence. He was arrested without incident and booked on three counts of aggravated robbery, according to Allred.

Smith has an arrest history for aggravated escape from custody, robbery, theft, flee and elude, according to Allred. He was released from prison on Monday, October 8. He was on parole but had not checked in with his parole officer, according to Allred.

Police will present the case against Smith to the U.S. Attorney’s office Wednesday or Thursday.