WALLACE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged poaching in northwest Kansas and asking the public for to assist with information.

On Tuesday in Eastern Wallace County, Kansas Game Wardens found several Sand Hill cranes poached and left to rot, according to a social media report. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Wallace County Game Warden at 785-342-7382 or Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843