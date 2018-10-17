Kansas Chamber of Commerce endorses Kobach for governor

TOPEKA — With the statement, “It’s important to have leaders who understand the fundamental role business plays in the state’s economic health,” the Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced on social media Wednesday their support of republican candidate Kris Kobach for governor.

@KansasChamber endorses @DerekSchmidtKS for KS AG & @KrisKobach1787 for KS Governor. It’s important Kansans have elected leaders who truly understand the fundamental role business plays in the economic health of our state & who support a competitive business environment. #KSLEG — The Kansas Chamber (@KansasChamber) October 17, 2018

In June, the Chamber hosted a candidate forum in Lawrence featuring the candidates of both parties prior to the primary election.