Kansas Chamber of Commerce endorses Kobach for governor

TOPEKA — With the statement, “It’s important to have leaders who understand the fundamental role business plays in the state’s economic health,” the Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced on social media Wednesday their support of republican candidate Kris Kobach for governor.

In June, the Chamber hosted a candidate forum in Lawrence featuring the candidates of both parties prior to the primary election.