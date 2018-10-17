K-State to hold memorial for basketball pioneer Winter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University will hold a memorial service for basketball pioneer Tex Winter, a former K-State coach who later assisted Phil Jackson on NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Winter died in Manhattan last week at 96. He was best known as the architect of basketball’s triangle offense. In addition to his career in the NBA, he was one of the most successful coaches in K-State history. The Wichita Eaglereports the university’s memorial service will begin 1 p.m. Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State is calling the service a “celebration of life.”

The Wildcats honored Winter with a moment of silence and a video tribute at their Madness in Manhattan basketball celebration on Friday.