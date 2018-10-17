GREAT BEND – John W. Jaco Sr.

On October 14, 2018 John W Jaco Sr. passed peacefully at his home in Great Bend, Kansas, surrounded by friends and family after a short illness.

The son of Harry M. Jaco and Inez (Brown) Jaco. John was born March 27, 1929 at Nowata, Oklahoma. He married Dorothy Ruth Miller, March 9, 1952 at Plainville, Kansas. She preceded him in death May 6, 2006. He later married Carol (Brumbaugh) Burkholder, August 18, 2007 in Great Bend, Kansas. He is survived by wife Carol of the home; son, John W Jaco Jr. also of Great Bend. Other survivors include brothers, Gene C. Jaco and wife, Phyllis of Plainville, Kansas, Michael G. Jaco and wife, Bonnie of Springfield, Colorado., and nieces, Jana J. Kuhn and husband Raymond of Overland Park, Kansas and Jill J. Brin and husband Mark of Godley, Texas.

John was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was posted at various locations around the United States including Washington D.C. John served the Air Force as a cryptographer during his tenure in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

After moving to Great Bend in 1961 John began a career in the real estate and insurance industry. In 1967 John partnered with Luther Moore and formed the Moore-Jaco Agency. In 1976 he became president of John Jaco Insurance, Real Estate and Financial Services. In 1980 his son JW Jaco joined the agency and continues the legacy of his father. This agency grew to be one of the largest in the Great Bend area.

John was a very active community member he participated in many local organizations. John was instrumental in starting many organizations in Barton County such as Hospice and Crime Stoppers. John was president of the Barton County Association of Independent Insurance Agents, chairman of the Cancer Fund drive, president of the Great Bend Board of Realtors, Realtor of the year 1989, director of Barton County Crime Stoppers, chairman Great Bend 3i Show, chairman of the Pari-mutuel Task Force, served on the Real Estate Advisory Committee for Barton County Community College, president of the Independent Insurance Agents Barton County, 1992 president Great Bend Board of Realtors. John’s emergency and a protective services included chairman of Barton County Civil Defense in the 1960s and 70s as well as reserve officers for both Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Police Department. Until his time of passing, John was an elder in the First Christian Church of Great Bend, Kansas.

Services for John W. Jaco Sr. will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the First Christian Church at K96 and Broadway in Great Bend at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be Friday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Kansas Honor Flights or the Water #4 Foundation, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Great Bend Cemetery on Broadway with Military Honors by McConnell AFB Honor Guard.

