Great Bend Airfest to be featured in nationally-distributed magazine

As more than a couple of weeks have passed since the Mega Motor Weekend in Great Bend, city officials have had time to reflect on the successful weekend of September 28th – 30th that combined three large events.

The Lucas Oil Drag Races at the SRCA Dragstrip brought 518 teams for the first race, and the second race had 545 teams.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the track record went down multiple times.

Christina Hayes Audio

The Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout had racers from Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska participate.

As for Great Bend Airfest, Hayes says there were approximately 600 in attendance on that Friday, 5,000 on Saturday, and Sunday with 2,500.

Christina Hayes Audio

Airfest also brought many spectators from out of state. Airport Manager Martin Miller says a man from California emailed him for six months prior to the event requesting to volunteer for the weekend that brought several vintage warbirds for an airshow.

The great efforts of Airfest received plenty of national attention and will be featured in the December edition of AOPA Pilot Magazine. The nationally distributed magazine has a subscription of more than 500,000.