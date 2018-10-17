Floodwaters recede in Kansas after last week’s deluge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in Kansas after several creeks and rivers overflowed in the state.

Water levels on the Cow Creek and the Arkansas River in the Hutchinson area had shown a 2.5 foot drop Tuesday from their peaks last week. First responders need the levels to drop even further before the damages can be assessed.

Reno County Emergency Management listed 37 road closures on Thursday, but the dangerous situations that led to six water rescue calls last Thursday have diminished.

Last week, Gov. Jeff Colyer has issued a state of disaster declaration, Amtrak rerouted some passengers on buses and some farmland was inundated. The flooding also claimed the life of 78-year-old Hazel Phillips, who was found dead Friday inside her car near Osawatomie.