Driver arrested after crash into Kan. deputies working accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident involving two Kansas sheriff’s deputies.

On Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputies were assisting the Wichita Police Department with an injury accident at Pawnee and Seneca in Wichita, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

The deputies had their vehicles positioned to assist with traffic control at the intersection. Both law enforcement vehicles had the overhead lights activated.

Just before 8 a.m., a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Charles S. Grant, drove through the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck two civilian vehicles and two law enforcement vehicles. There were no reported injuries from the accident.

Authorities arrested Grant and booked him in jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.