Cop Shop (10/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/16)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:49 a.m. an accident was reported at 485 SE 60 Avenue.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 8:59 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 906 SE 40 Road in Ellinwood.
Fire
At 3:32 p.m. fire assistance was needed at NE 30 Road & N. US 281 Highway.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:25 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 100 Avenue & NW 220 Road in Galatia.
At 9:35 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.
10/17
Chase All Units
At 3:25 a.m. a chase started at 3307 10th Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/16)
Theft
At 11:08 a.m. a report of a subject taking a bicycle from a neighbor’s yard was made at 1425 Adams Street.
At 1:17 p.m. a theft was reported at 2013 Baker Avenue Lot 1.
At 2:25 p.m. a theft was reported at 2323 12th Street Lot 1.
At 3:21 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 3023 Forest Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:49 p.m. an accident was reported at Adams Street & Broadway Avenue.
Theft
At 4:35 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 704 Baker Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 5018 12th Street.
EMS Assistance
At 7:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3006 24th Street.
Carbon Monoxide Inhalant
At 9:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2208 30th Street.
Theft
At 10:28 p.m. theft of a tag was reported at 615 Odell Street. The tag was recovered on a vehicle in the county.
10/17
Chase All Units
At 3:25 a.m. assisted the BTSO at 3307 10th Street.