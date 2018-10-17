Cop Shop (10/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/16)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:49 a.m. an accident was reported at 485 SE 60 Avenue.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 8:59 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 906 SE 40 Road in Ellinwood.

Fire

At 3:32 p.m. fire assistance was needed at NE 30 Road & N. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:25 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 100 Avenue & NW 220 Road in Galatia.

At 9:35 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

10/17

Chase All Units

At 3:25 a.m. a chase started at 3307 10th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/16)

Theft

At 11:08 a.m. a report of a subject taking a bicycle from a neighbor’s yard was made at 1425 Adams Street.

At 1:17 p.m. a theft was reported at 2013 Baker Avenue Lot 1.

At 2:25 p.m. a theft was reported at 2323 12th Street Lot 1.

At 3:21 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 3023 Forest Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:49 p.m. an accident was reported at Adams Street & Broadway Avenue.

Theft

At 4:35 p.m. theft of a cell phone was reported at 704 Baker Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:21 p.m. an accident was reported at 5018 12th Street.

EMS Assistance

At 7:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3006 24th Street.

Carbon Monoxide Inhalant

At 9:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2208 30th Street.

Theft

At 10:28 p.m. theft of a tag was reported at 615 Odell Street. The tag was recovered on a vehicle in the county.

10/17

Chase All Units

At 3:25 a.m. assisted the BTSO at 3307 10th Street.