Barton’s Neres notches fourth conference weekly honor

Rayssa Neres of the Barton Community College women’s soccer team has again been named the KJCCC player of the week, earning the week eight award for the freshman’s fourth weekly honor of the season.

Neres had a foot in six of Barton’s nine goals last week in a pair of road conference victories. In Wednesday’s slim 2-1 win in Dodge City, Neres put both of the Cougars’ goals on the board in the game’s first eighteen minutes, scoring just six minutes into the game before giving the Cougars the two-goal cushion twelve minutes later. It took Neres just 2:15 to net the eventual game winner Saturday in Pratt, adding the Cougars’ third first half goal a minute before halftime, then scored her 36th goal of the year in second half play to record the Brazil native’s seventh three or more goals in a game.

One of the nation’s top three attackers, Neres sits alone in second place on the program’s single season chart in goals scored and points scored with 87. Neres trails Shala Giardini’s record setting 2009 season with 58 goals and 125 total points.

Moving into the 19th spot in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, Barton’s victories last week sets up a Wednesday showdown of Jayhawk West title implications as Cloud County Community College comes to the Cougar Soccer Complex for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.

With both teams controlling their destiny for the crown, the Cougars sit atop the standings at 11-0-1 and 12-2-1 on the year while second place Cloud County, who is receiving votes in today’s released poll, stand at 11-1 in West action and 13-1 overall.