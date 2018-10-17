Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/16)

BOOKED: Trapper Larson of Larned on GBMC case for no DL, bond is set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Will Caskey of Oklahoma on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,282.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat and aggravated criminal threat with no bond.

BOOKED: Shaina Kuester of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Will Caskey of Oklahoma on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $1,282.50 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Ken C. Rodriguez on BCDC warrant to probation.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Hoisington on BCDC case for criminal threat and aggravated criminal threat after being transported to Bob Johnsons.

RELEASED: Joseph McNett of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to register after releasing to Ellis County.

RELEASED: Shawn Kay Contrerez on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.