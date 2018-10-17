2 Kan. deputies wounded in shooting continue successful recovery

JEWELL COUNTY — Two deputies sheriff’s deputies wounded in the line of duty in August continue their recovery.

On Tuesday, the Jewell County Sheriff’s office posted a photo of Undersheriff Kim Ost at home recovering with his new tee shirt and a foot in a cast.

On August 28, a man identified as Jason L. Whitson, 40, Mankato, entered the Sheriff’s Office and shot Ost and another deputy before driving away and taking his own life.

A fund has been established to help cover expenses of deputies and dispatchers following the shooting at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.

The fund at the State Exchange Bank, 107 South Commercial, Mankato.

Funds should be sent to

Jewell County Sheriff’s Office Relief Fund

C/O The State Exchange Bank

P.O. Box 284 Mankato, KS 66956