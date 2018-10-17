2 from Ellis County avoid injury in fatal truck accident

SEWARD COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Peterbilt semi driven by Danny L. Huch, 64, Protection, was eastbound on Kansas 51 five miles west of the U.S. 83 Junction.

The driver attempted to pass a 2007 Freightliner utility truck driven by Kyle Kleinhans, 23, Hays, making a left turn onto County Road C.

The Peterbilt semi traveled into the north ditch and overturned. The Freightliner truck traveled into the south ditch and overturned.

A passenger in the Freightliner Florin Bulea, 45, Minto, North Dakota, was transported to Southwest Medical Center where he died.

Huch, Kleinhans and passengers in the Freightliner Kevin R. Cox, 32, Hays, were not injured. The KHP did not have details on Bulea’s seat belt usage. All others were properly restrained at the time of the accident.