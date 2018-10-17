$13K+ raised for Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer

The 13th Annual Fall fun Festival was held on Sept 30 at the Kyle and Melinda Kasselman farm. All proceeds were donated to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation. The brainchild of Kylee Kasselman has grown by leaps and bounds with well over 1,000 people in attendance this year.

The Kasselman farm yard, decorated with scarecrows and pumpkins, was filled with families enjoying a cool, fall afternoon filled with activities, games, crafts, bounce houses, a petting zoo and concessions. At the end of the four hour event, over $13,000 had been raised for children in Barton, Rice and Russell counties who are diagnosed with pediatric cancer.

Kans for Kids representative, Debbie Reif, expressed gratitude to the Kasselman family, sponsors, the many volunteers, and all those that attend that make the Fall Fun Festival such a successful event.The Kasselman’s were presented with the Heart of Gold Award for outstanding support of Kans for Kids.