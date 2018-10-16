Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Farmer Forum that will include farmers from Illinois, North Dakota, and Missouri.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Hidden Memories of World War II” (Encore Presentation)

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-3P Dave Ramsey Show

3P-7P ALCS Game 4 – Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

7P-11P NLCS Game 5 – Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”