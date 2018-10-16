UPDATE: SW Kan. man hospitalized after shot during argument with woman

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 1620 Safford Avenue regarding a verbal argument involving a man and woman inside of the residence, according to a media release.

The 27-year-old man and 46-year-old woman reside together and were in a romantic relationship at the time of the incident, according to the media release. During the argument, a weapon was brandished, and one round was fired, striking the man in the shoulder.

That man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment of his injuries. On Tuesday, police Sgt. Lana Urteaga reported no arrests have been made in the case. Police also had no update on the victim’s recovery.