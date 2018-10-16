Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally lost for the first time with Pat Mahomes at quarterback. But here’s the thing: There was no feeling of defeat in the locker room after the 43-40 loss in New England. The Chiefs came away with a sense of confidence and resolve with their ability to mount a comeback on the road.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma can’t wait to finally move on. The ninth-ranked Sooners want to change course after a 48-45 loss to Texas and the drama that followed when coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. After having an off week to adjust and reset, Oklahoma is ready to get back onto the field against TCU under interim coordinator Ruffin McNeil.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series by shutting out the Dodgers, 4-0 in Los Angeles. Jhoulys Chacin limited the Dodgers to three hits over 5 1/3 innings and left with a 2-0 lead. Ryan Braun put the Brewers ahead with an RBI double in the top of the first and Orlando Arcia added a two-run homer in the seventh off losing pitcher Walker Buehler.

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and manager Brian Snitker have worked out a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2021. Snitker is an NL manager of the year candidate after going the Braves to a 90-72 record and their first playoff berth in five years. He is 221-227 since taking over for Freddie Gonzalez on an interim basis in May 2016.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — One game after missing four field goals and an extra point, Mason Crosby booted a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Green Bay Packers a 33-30 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers’ 81-yard drive drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15, wiping out a sack of Aaron Rodgers with 43 seconds left. Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns as the 3-2-1 Packers dropped the 49ers to 1-5.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rod Streater suffered a neck fracture while covering a punt on Sunday and is done for the season. Streater got hurt in the first quarter of a 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The fracture further depletes a receiving unit that’s also without Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies due to injuries.

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says Ryan Tannehill might return this week against the Lions, but there’s uncertainty about the severity of the quarterback’s injury to his throwing shoulder. Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Chicago hours before kickoff, and replacement Brock Osweiler led the Dolphins to a 31-28 overtime victory.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 4 L-A Dodgers 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 33 San Francisco 30