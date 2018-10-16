Ruling: Kansas gun law no defense to federal firearm charges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the firearms convictions against two Kansas men who mistakenly believed that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected on Tuesday challenges by Shane Cox the owner of Tough Guys in Chanute, and Jeremy Kettler to their federal convictions under the National Firearms Act.

The court did not address the constitutionality of the Kansas’ Second Amendment Protection Act. The state law says firearms, accessories and ammunition manufactured and kept within Kansas borders are exempt from federal gun control.

Cox was convicted of making and marketing unregistered firearms, Kettler was convicted over an unregistered gun silencer.

Kettler argued his prosecution resulted from the dispute between Kansas and the federal government over the Kansas law.