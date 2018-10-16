Raiders release LB Derrick Johnson

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are releasing linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Coach Jon Gruden announced the move Tuesday and said linebacker Jason Cabinda will be promoted from the practice squad to take Johnson’s spot on the roster.

The Raiders signed Johnson in May to be the starting middle linebacker. But second-year player Marquel Lee has earned the bulk of the playing time at the position and the Raiders decided to go in a different direction heading into the bye week this week.

Gruden also said that running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin injury and receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are still in concussion protocol. Gruden said he’s hopeful left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) and safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) will be back when the team returns from the bye to host Indianapolis on Oct. 28.