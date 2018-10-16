Panthers drop 7-1 decision at Liberal

The Liberal Redskins broke open a close game with five goals in the final 23-minutes Monday to defeat the Great Bend Panthers 7-1 in a Western Athletic Conference match at Liberal.

Great Bend trailed 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 early in the second half but Dani Franco scored make it a 2-1 game at the 28.18 mark. The Redskins then closed out the game with a five goal barrage.

Liberal improved to 12-3 on the season and 6-1 in WAC play. The Panthers, who were coming off a 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten Dodge City, fell to 6-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Great Bend returns to action Thursday at McPherson.