Man admits making bomb threat during Kansas bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing a bank in Leawood, Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Lorenzo Moore, 48, Kansas City pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on July 11, 2017, he robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 8840 State Line Road in Leawood, Kan. According to documents filed in federal court, Moore was carrying a messenger-style bag when he gave a clerk a note saying: “Bomb and gun, place money on counter, no alarms, no dye packs.”

Forensic analysis of the note Moore left in the bank revealed a fingerprint that led investigators to arrest Moore. Moore told investigators that during the robbery he put a small box on the counter so the teller’s imagination would “run wild.”