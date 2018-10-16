Lady Cougars fall to 9th ranked Seward

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team just couldn’t find a way to get over the hump Monday night at the Barton Gym in dropping straight sets to No. 9 Seward County Community College 26-24, 25-16, and 25-21.

Dropping the back-to-back matches having lost to the Saints last Wednesday in Liberal, Barton falls from third into fifth place at 7-4 and slipping to 17-13 on the season while Seward County won their 35th straight conference match improving to 12-0 and 23-5 overall. Barton will next take on second place and No. 16 ranked Colby Community College (11-1, 23-2) on Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. first serve.